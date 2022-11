Not Available

Experience Yosemite's awe-inspiring wonders, including such icons as the granite monoliths El Capitan and Half Dome, and the spectacular Bridal Veil and Yosemite Falls. Learn about Yosemite's fascinating history as the first land set aside for preservation. From a staggering array of wildlife to its sweeping landscape that inspired John Muir and photographer Ansel Adams, you'll discover why Yosemite is called one of America's Crown Jewels.