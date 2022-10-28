Scenic Oregon

Not Available

This travelogue begins along the mighty Columbia River, which empties into the Pacific Ocean at Portland. The river passes through three dams which and the salmon have a difficult task of making it up Celilo Falls, a spot where many native fishermen await. Outside of Bend, Rasmus Petersen has constructed a miniature village composed primarily of volcanic rock, semi-precious stone and petrified wood. At Crater Lake National Park, its waters and its bears are our final views in this TravelTalk.