Scent of Danger

FBI agent Carol Blue was unwilling to take local help in the case of the kidnapping of little Zoe Hendricks, but ex-cop Chris Milos' private investigation bureau proves just too good. His dog handler, Brenna Shaw, and her Alsatian, Brie, find the kidnapper holding Zoe and dropping the kid in the water on purpose so he can escape. They soon conclude it's not a ransom case but more personal, are contacted under the Biblical name Gideon 'judge', and get caught up in his macabre, vindictive games and gruesome logic