Scent of Pleasure

Not Available

A story that "smells like" ... an adventure filled with scenes of scenes that are spicy and exciting. Ms. Julia Smith, played by the beautiful Sofia Gucci, is going to buy some precious perfumes by Mr. Dou, owner of the lab where the precious essences are produced. Everything seems to be going well but at the time of delivery the miser Mr. Dou tries to escape taking with him the precious goods along with the suitcase containing the money but ... during the flight something doesn't go according to plan and the perfume and money are lost. Mark, a guy who is near the exchange location, by chance notice the briefcase and takes it.