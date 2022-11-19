Not Available

A series of short, absurd, humouristic episodes taking place in Passau, Bavaria. There is, among others, a documentary piece describing a drinking contest, a clerk's day-dreaming Hitler fantasies, a shy nun struggling to get oriented in a city (then turning into a pianist) during an orgy, a showmaster killing his guests with a thresher... All episodes are loosely glued together by a variation of always the same scene: an annoyed TV show / TV movie producer trying to convince both director and female main character that the last episode is unacceptable with respect to consumer needs and professional standards.