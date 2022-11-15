Счастье мое

Not Available

The artists of the front acting brigade are so easy to take. On their side is a creative approach, courage, beauty, dexterity and ... a cello case full of explosives. They are ready for anything to help the front, even sacrifice themselves. The only thing the young playwright Leonid Kruchinin is not ready to give up is his love for the unearthly Lara Vishnevskaya, the star of the Soviet screen. To save her life, he is ready to rewrite his best novel over and over again. A novel about love, war, a front-line acting brigade, and sabotage inconceivable by the audacity of sabotage.