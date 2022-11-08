Schastlivogo rozhdestva v Parizhe! ili Banda lesbiyanok

Not Available

Four young ladies – Redhead, Blackie, May Lily and Irina, – earn a living very much in the style of 1990s Russia. The girls pick up horny rich men on the streets and lure poor fellas into their lair. Offering them alcohol and promising sex, they are just choosing the right moment to stifle and rob them. The girls have a faithful bodyguard Baban, who helps to keep their dirty deeds under cover. In turn the girls sometimes let Baban watch their lesbian orgies. Blackie’s little daughter is another full-fledged member of this “family” – the bodyguard Baban is her best friend, and sometimes she likes to peek at her mommy and friends having sex through a tiny hole in the wall. They all share one dream – to save up money, break away from the post-Soviet misery and spend next Christmas in Paris. –Obskura