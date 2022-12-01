Schatten der Liebe

Not Available

Tom, married, lives in Los Angeles where he runs a successful computer software business. The reason for his visit to Switzerland is the death of his younger brother Philipp whom he has not seen for years. As the only relative, he has the task of putting his brother's estate in order. Apathetically, Tom sets about clearing up the chaos in Philipp's apartment. - He falls in love with Christin, Philipp's former girlfriend and ignores all the strange happenings which apparently have something to do with his brother's death. It is only when Christin disappears without trace that he is shaken out of his indifference. He is determined to find her at all costs ...