Schäuble: Macht und Ohnmacht

It was months full of drama: Wolfgang Schäuble races through Europe and negotiates for Greece. On Schäuble's countless trips: the closest collaborators, bodyguards and filmmaker Stephan Lamby. Grexit - yes or no? That's the suspense of this extraordinary movie. Rarely before has there been such insights into the backstage of international politics. And Wolfgang Schäuble and his adversary, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, speak more clearly than usual. Incidentally, this portrait of the Federal Minister of Finance also contains a statement that could put one of Germany's biggest political affairs in a new light.