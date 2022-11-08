Not Available

Set in Dundee c. 1979, Schemers is based on writer-producer David McLean’s early years in the music business. A fledgling promoter, he ambitiously booked bands with his friends John and Scot, all of them from the Dundee schemes. Young Davie (Conor Berry) is determined not to get a ‘real’ job. He starts out running discos and, after a run in with a local gangster, raises his ambitions to booking major bands such as Iron Maiden. Shot in and around Dundee using local talent, Schemers celebrates youthful ambition.