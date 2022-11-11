Not Available

Are Italians good people? debatable. But ours are, without any doubt, not warlike people, also because the millenary history of the country has seen too many wars, violence and pestilences. starting from this particular historical condition, Scherza con i fanti wants to be a universal hymn to peace, but above all it presents itself as a journey that passes through recent Italian history, exploring the difficult and even ironic relationship of the population with the military world and, in general, with power through four war diaries.