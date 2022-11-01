Not Available

The documentation „Schick aber Schädlich“ follows the traces of pollutants that are found repeatedly in our shoes and clothes. From head to toe, we are surrounded by toxic substances. The reasons lie in the global trade and a fashion world that defies government control. Everything beautiful, especially black leather and black clothes take a lot of chemicals so that it sits well and still looks favorable. Therefore, the textile industry migrated to Bangladesh from now. The textile industry calls for their victims. In the tanneries in Dhaka, the workers die from the poison. Organic textiles are also not free of toxic dyes. The only way out: natural fabrics.