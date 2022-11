Not Available

Both a beguiling meditation on the aesthetic of a city and a loving tribute to a great architect, Heinz Emigholz's documentary examines urban Los Angeles through the houses of Austrian-American architect Rudolph Schindler. Eschewing the documentary conventions of voice-over narration and archival photos, Emigholz mixes artfully composed images of more than 40 Schindler creations with an ambient soundscape to produce a singular viewing experience.