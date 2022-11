Not Available

Self-portrait conducted in my 7th year of treatment for schizophrenia. An obsession by the name of “odd-numbers” torments me in daily life. ( Chap.1 ”The odd numbers”) A death sentence was being pronounced. With the sound of the scaffold coming down, the fear of self-destruction that “the reality” collapses into pieces from my foot (Chap.2 ”Transparent,I am.”).