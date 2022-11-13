Schloß Hubertus

Not Available

Count Egge, a “special person” of noble birth, is rather conceited and has given his kids the old heave-ho, because they chose “unsuitable partners: Countess Litty picked the penniless painter Forbeck and Master Tassilo the rather common Anna. During a trip with his peasant lover, the second son of the Count, Willy, has a fatal accident. Kitty followers her painter-bum to Italy. One day, during a dramatic hunting party at the Eagle’s Nest, Count Egge goes blind. These strokes of bad luck as of late turn the self-centered noble into an accessible person and his heart softens. After coming to terms with his kids, he finds inner peace in the bosom of his ancestral seat, shrouded in secrets: Castle Hubertus.