Schluss mit lustig!

Not knowing anything about love, Felix has become used to a 3months relationship cycle after which he is left in grief and misery on a regular basis. It doesn't affect him at length, knowing that he has his flatmates Moritz, Jan and his sister Regina to rely on. When Jan decides to move together with his bride to be and Regina cancels their long planned holiday Felix finds himself alone. Moritz of all people who's in constant trouble with his girlfriend Leandra wants to help Felix to find the right one: uncomplicated, forgiving and independent. The first try already has Felix end up in the arms of Maja. Although Maja is done with men and relationships she's OK with a little affair she doesn't tell Felix that she has a 7 year old boy at home. Against Moritz's strong advice Felix falls in love head over heels. But when he hears about Maja's son Paul he panicks. Only Paul knows his mom and her new boyfriend are made for each other...