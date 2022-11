Not Available

Inspired by a 1998 Wall Street Journal article suggesting that Elvis might be part Jewish, Dan Hartal -- an orthodox Jewish Elvis impersonator -- an eccentric rabbi and a film crew set out to Memphis and Israel to trace his roots. Their antics include lobbying to give the King a proper Jewish burial and planting a tree in his honor in the Holy Land. Their journey takes them to hilarious heights and pathetic lows in their stuffy Winnebago.