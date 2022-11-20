Schneewittchen und die 7 Zwerge

Not Available

A queen is so vain she needs the magical mirror the Black Knight forged to tell her daily she's the belle of the realm. When it adds Snowwhite, the king's heiress, has grown even more beautiful, the queen orders him and the shivering jester Andreas, who secretly loves the girl, to murder her step-daughter. However the knight fakes her death and seven dwarfs take her in at their magical mine. The dwarfs tell her various secrets, including true identities, and plot to save her, the disguised queen to murder her once the mirror betrays she's alive.