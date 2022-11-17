Schneider's 2nd Stage

Not Available

Which way lies madness? A man named Joe drives his Land Rover into a remote field. The purpose of his trip is obscure. Is he scouting a location? Has he been sent by someone to check out the area? His cell phone rings and a stranger's voice tells him to look in the back of his car. He does, and discovers the dead body of a young girl who's gone missing. The voice on the phone tells him he's been set up, that no one will believe him, and that he'd better follow instructions and bury the body. As he complies, his headaches worsen. Is there any way out for Joe?