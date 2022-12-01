Schnitzel de Luxe

Not Available

Gunther and Wolfgang, two long-time unemployed friends spot an opportunity when their favorite Schnitzel shop is closing up and they want to run it themselves. Only problem is they need 10,000 euros advance payment. Like so many German unemployed they come up with the nuttiest plans, the craziest schemes and the daftest ideas to get the cash. When an old friend of Wolfgang's wife turns out to have made quite the fortune, they embark on their adventure to make a quick buck. Unfortunately, their best laid plans don't exactly work out. A story about friendship, human kindness, ambition, love and trust and obviously Schnitzel.