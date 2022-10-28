Scholastic England

Not Available

This travelogue begins with a brief visit to Cambridge, with views of Clare College, the town, and the Cam, as the narrator lists some of Cambridge's famous alumni. Then it's on to Oxford. First there's a survey of some of the town's rich architecture, with a look at New College, Magdalen College, the university church, and central theatre. The recent history of women students is summarized. We visit Eton, noticing the formal wear of its privileged students, then it's on to King's College for a history lesson. The Traveltalk concludes with boating on the Thames.