Schönheiten des Alpsteins

Unique images illustrate the contrasts that exist in a seemingly unknown world, even though it is right on one’s doorstep. In relation to the genre, this film with a regional background is highly unique, portraying nature and life in the Alps – between Säntis and Hoher Kasten. Thomas Rickenmann wants to inspire the viewer with the simplicities in life, with the ordinary, and he succeeds in doing so. The basis for this is established with the countless contrasts that are found in this small space. The fact that he opted to do without external sound effects serves to underscore his intent of immersing the viewer in this different, but yet familiar world. He has set the film to accommodate the pace of life on the alp, where it’s not the minutes that count but rather how one deals with nature. By all means, the film can be described as “wellness for the mind”.