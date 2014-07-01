2014

School Dance

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 2014

Studio

N' Credible Entertainment

High schooler Jason has found his dream girl—the gorgeous Anastacia. There’s just one problem: she doesn’t know he exists. If he can win a spot on the school’s hottest dance crew, Jason might have a shot. But before he does, he’ll have to overcome his battle-ax of a mother, survive Anastacia’s gangsta brother, and pass the crew’s initiation—in this fresh, sexy, and outrageously funny comedy.

Cast

Patrick WarburtonPrairie Puff Man
Wilmer ValderramaFlaco
Efren RamirezEl Matador
Mike EppsPrincipal Rogers
Bobb'e J. ThompsonJason Jackson
George LopezOscar

Images