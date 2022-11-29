Not Available

School for Danger is a semi-documentary film depicting how Britain's Special Operations Executive (SOE) provided trained agents, arms and other assistance to the European resistance groups fighting against Hitler. The "stars" of the film are two actual British agents, Captain Harry Rée DSO, OBE, Croix De Guerre, Médaille de la Résistance, and Jacqueline Nearne, MBE. As agents "Felix" and "Cat", they recreate some of their adventures in France. This film is also known as Now It Can Be Told