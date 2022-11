Not Available

it's the 1950's -- and strait-laced Everdale University is about to go "coed". In order to prepare it's student body for the onslaught of "females" on campus, they present this hard-hitting educational film. Wally Bile is the "wrong-way" role model with Science Professor, Dr. Bloom. Dr. Bloom explains the vital "do's and don'ts" on dating women, and the all-important "warning signs" and "danger signals" to look out for when close-encountering the opposite sex.