School Meals Time Final Battle

Not Available

The year is 1984. Teacher Amarida (Ichihara Hayato) is crazy about school lunches, and he gets the shock of his life when school lunches are slated to be removed from the school. Amarida's student Kamino (Sato Taishi) competes with him to see who can enjoy the school lunch more, and then Kamino declares that he will run for student council to bring about a school lunch revolution. New teacher Misono (Takeda Rena) watches their drama unfold. Can Amarida protect the school lunches that he loves so much?