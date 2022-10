Not Available

Two friends go separate ways after witnessing a crime in their youth. One moves to the south, the other to the mean streets of Philly. After reuniting as young adults "Lit" makes plans for his college-bound friend "Boo" and introduces him to a world of big money, fast living, and unlimited sex. Boo has a big heart and a thick skull with plenty of haters, and when his character gets tested in life and love, it's unknown if he has what it takes to survive.