School of Thieves

Frenetic in its pacing and with miniscule character development, this trite slapstick farce stars three Italian comics - Paolo Villaggio, Lino Banfi, and Massimo Boldi as the idiot-nephews of a wealthy invalid (Enrico Maria Salerno). The uncle's plan is to teach the trio how to successfully steal for a living but the plan does not have a chance against their exaggerated ineptitude.
|Lino Banfi
|Amalio Siraghi
|Massimo Boldi
|Egisto Siraghi
|Enrico Maria Salerno
|Zio Aliprando Siraghi
|Antonio Barrios
|Franco Nero
|Barbara Scoppa
|Marisa Padovan
|Antonio Allocca
|Il paziente
