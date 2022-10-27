Not Available

School of Thieves

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Maura International Films

Frenetic in its pacing and with miniscule character development, this trite slapstick farce stars three Italian comics - Paolo Villaggio, Lino Banfi, and Massimo Boldi as the idiot-nephews of a wealthy invalid (Enrico Maria Salerno). The uncle's plan is to teach the trio how to successfully steal for a living but the plan does not have a chance against their exaggerated ineptitude.

Cast

Lino BanfiAmalio Siraghi
Massimo BoldiEgisto Siraghi
Enrico Maria SalernoZio Aliprando Siraghi
Antonio BarriosFranco Nero
Barbara ScoppaMarisa Padovan
Antonio AlloccaIl paziente

