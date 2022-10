Not Available

School of Thought is a mysterious and amazing documentary about the Maharishi School of the Age of Enlightenment in Fairfield, Iowa, with David Lynch (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks and The Elephant Man). David brings a few friends along to Fairfield, including folk-musician Donovan (Mellow Yellow, Hurdy Gurdy Man and Sunshine Superman) and the world-renowned quantum physicist John Hagelin (featured in What The Bleep Do We Know!?).