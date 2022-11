Not Available

The only thing keeping Billy Batson from the girl of his dreams is one little condom -- or rather the lack of one. Lucky Billy finds one at an all-night roadhouse -- but speeding back to his girl, he is killed in a head-on collision with a truck. Now invisible, Billy must find his sweetheart and rekindle her fire -- but when he comes back to school as a ghost, his first stop is the girl's locker room, and he's beginning to "see" all the possibilities!