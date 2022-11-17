Schoolhouse Rock! Election Collection

Not Available

It's election time and your vote counts! So get into the spirit of 1776 with 15 fun and classic songs that celebrate everything that makes our country great in Schoolhouse Rock! The Election Collection on Disney DVD! Plus, keep track of the actual voting results in all 50 states with the exclusive Tracking Kit with stickers and experience the new to DVD song "Presidential Minute" - with two surprise endings! A generation of young Americans learned that America history and government could be fun with the award-winning animated series Schoolhouse Rock. Now a whole new generation of patriots can be inspired by memorable songs that explain how our government is setup in "I am Just A Bill" and "Three-Ring Government", how the electoral process works in "I'm Going To Take Your Vote To College", and more!