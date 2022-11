Not Available

Schoolhouse Rock!, the timeless collection of animated songs that taught an entire generation that "knowledge is power" is on DVD for in this Ultimate Collector's Edition 2-disc set. Now every day can feel like Saturday morning as you sing along with "I'm Just A Bill," "Three Is A Magic Number," "Interjections!" and the rest of your favorite tunes. Featuring an additional catchy animated song by the original series' creators, the 30th Anniversary Edition DVD rocks your house.