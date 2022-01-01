1992

Schramm: Into the Mind of a Serial Killer

  • Horror

Release Date

December 31st, 1992

Studio

Jelinski & Buttgereit

Lothar Schramm is a simple man with complex problems, yet he seems like such a nice guy. He works as a taxi driver and lives by himself where he is happy to answer his door to strangers and kill them outright. As with many shy loner types he has a problem dealing with woman so he drugs them and photographs their nude bodies for sexual stimulation. He then murders his helpless victims and so goes the life of a deranged serial killer.

Cast

Monika M.Marianne
Xaver SchwarzenbergerÄlterer Herr 1
Michael BrynntrupJesus
Franz RodenkirchenZahnarzt
Florian Koerner von GustorfLothar Schramm

