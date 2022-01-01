Schramm: Into the Mind of a Serial Killer

Lothar Schramm is a simple man with complex problems, yet he seems like such a nice guy. He works as a taxi driver and lives by himself where he is happy to answer his door to strangers and kill them outright. As with many shy loner types he has a problem dealing with woman so he drugs them and photographs their nude bodies for sexual stimulation. He then murders his helpless victims and so goes the life of a deranged serial killer.
|Monika M.
|Marianne
|Xaver Schwarzenberger
|Älterer Herr 1
|Michael Brynntrup
|Jesus
|Franz Rodenkirchen
|Zahnarzt
|Florian Koerner von Gustorf
|Lothar Schramm
