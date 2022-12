Not Available

"Schroon Lake" adapts performance artists Matty Davis and Ben Gould's work "Carriage" to the nine-mile-long frozen lake in the Adirondacks. Shot on expired 16mm film over ice, the film offers a gritty intimacy and sightline of the unstable space between masculinities refracted through the winter and mutually activated syndromes, perceived and rearranged through a queer, female gaze.