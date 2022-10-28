Schuks: Pay Back the Money

Not Available

After losing rugby’s holy grail, the Currie Cup, Schuks (Leon Schuster) sets off on a hilarious journey to pay for what he has done. In lieu of a R1 million fine, the Sports Minister (Desmond Dube) offers Schuks a lifeline to create a documentary film that shows South Africa in a positive light.As the documentary takes shape, the Currie Cup traverses its own perilous journey as it moves from two clueless crooks, Bossie (Ivan Lucas) and Savage (Gerrit Schoonhoven), to an enterprising traffic officer and a conniving pawnbroker, among others.True to form, the “documentary” features a series of brand new candid camera gags for which Schuster is so well known, featuring unsuspecting South African citizens and a host of famous personalities and celebrities - both past and current.