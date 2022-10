Not Available

Schumann at Pier2 is not a usual concert film, it shows the 4 Symphonies of Schumann from a new perspective. Stars of the film are the conductor Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and it´s filmed at „Pier2“, a former dockyard in the harbour of Bremen. Symphony No. 1, Spring, Op. 38 Symphony No. 2, Op. 61 Symphony No. 3 Rhenish, Op. 97 Symphony No. 4, Op. 120