Not Available

Riccardo Chailly conducts the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig and pianist Martha Argerich in this 2006 celebration of the work of Robert Schumann (1810-1856), filmed at Leipzig, Germany's famed Gewandhaus. Selections include Schumann's Piano Concerto in A Minor, "Von Fremden Ländern und Menschen" from "Kinderszenen" and Symphony no. 4 in D Minor.