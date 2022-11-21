Not Available

Schuss!

    Rey's first feature film begins as a stylish quasi-verité documentary about everyday life in a modest French ski resort. Gradually the film's attention shifts and discovers the dominant presence of the aluminum industry in the area steadily reshaping the region and threatening the resort itself. Shot on grainy 16mm treated with extreme photochemical techniques, the fable about industry and capitalism is an exploration of landscape as a hidden set of signifiers of power. - Harvard Film Archive

