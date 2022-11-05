Schwarz auf weiß

Not Available

Vienna, around 1900. The master baker Streussler’s most ardent wish is to see his daughter Nelly as a student at the university. With the help of his famous “streusel cake” he succeeds in luring all kinds of helpers for this endeavor into his house. But Nelly has entirely different plans: she is in love with the chimney sweep Heinz, the son of a neighbor, with whom Papa Streussler has been fighting for years. So it’s no wonder then, that the grump confectioner is doing everything he can to break up the relationship.