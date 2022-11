Not Available

Schwarz Weiss Bunt is a coming-of-age story about Matilda - a young woman on the edge of her young days, fearing to experience the loss of her youthfulness. Midst her search for the big questions of life, she realizes the need to go deeper beforehand by questioning herself at first. A weekend full of different encounters with family, friends and strangers may be helping to find answers for her young and heady confusions.