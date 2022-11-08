Schwarzwald: The Movie You Can Dance To

Not Available

Starring Buck Angel, the world famous female-to-male transsexual porn star, and featuring a cast of performance artists, nightclub personalities, exhibitionists, fetishists and over 5,000 leather clad dancers, the movie captures - for the first time on film - the transformative powers of all male gay dance rituals as exemplified by New York City's 28 year old Black Party. Stylistically, it combines elements of Grimm's fairy tales as interpreted by Disney, German Expressionist silent films, the modern documentary, and "arty" porn filtered through heavy use of Jungian allegorical archetypes. The film is scored to a continuous dance mix and intended to take audiences on a phantasmagorical trip. It's a new step in a long tradition of underground 'queer' cinema as a leader in the evolution of the cinematic art form.