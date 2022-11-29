Science Confirms the Bible

Not Available

In this popular video, Ken Ham tackles the biggest creation/evolution questions that he's constantly asked by teens. Over a dozen “hot topics” are answered with the humor and intensity that has made this Australian-born educator one of the most-requested Christian speakers in America. In this fast, illustrated presentation, Ham shows again and again that real science really does confirm the Bible. Learn about DNA as evidence for the infinite God, the basics of genetics and natural selection as they relate to biblical “kinds,” the origin of so-called races, the truth about Cain's wife, evidence for the worldwide Flood, the actual time of the Ice Age, literal vs. figurative creation days, the origin of death, dating methods, and more. The Bible is true. Science confirms it, and with the help of this video, you and your teens will be better equipped to defend it!