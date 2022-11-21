Science Friction

Not Available

A mad scientist introduces himself to us ("Come! I show you around!") and explains his specialty is crossing things ("I cross a pine mit a apple and I get a pineapple!"). His biggest ambition is cross his pet ape with something but doesn't know what. Enter Woody who comes to his door selling magazines. The scientist decides to cross the ape with a woodpecker and create a flying ape. Woody naturally doesn't want the experiment to take place and tries to flee the scientist's house after being captured. In the end, though, it's the ape who gets the last laugh...