Science Friction

When a dope run into Mexico goes terribly wrong due to a faulty GPS and an unseen entity, Jack (Spencer Heney), a quiet college student and a rowdy group of party girls-the Vamps- find themselves lost on the fabled road Walpurgisnacht. Fear emerges when their '67 convertible and their 300k delivery mysteriously go missing. They seek shelter and safety descending deeper into terror as they face a dangerous local named Billy (L.Paschal Tenet) who seems to be the key to the cursed Walpurgisnacht Road and the secret to survive. Desperation mounts as they are chased into the belly of a deep dark mine and even deeper into their own consciousness. The frantic group search for redemption as they dodge the inevitable. Written by RR