The cat has disappeared in a night of torrential rain; they say if you point a pair of scissors to your doorstep and silently call the cat’s name, a mysterious force will lead your cat back. Half a world away, I silently call my cat’s name, and my memories take me across the waters of the underworld, as things I have lost in the past now stand before my eyes. As the scissors slice time open, can the cat find its way home?