On the day when the Red Amy's gunfire is near the suburbs of Saigon, Ren parts from her husband, a colonel of Air Force and comes back to Korea. With a lot of difficulties, she makes efforts to find a new life but this family of five, who lost their fatherland, is unstable. At last, Ren dies of disease and the rest 4 sisters and brothers are scattered. This films presents the sorrows of people who lose their fatherland and wander without nationality forever.