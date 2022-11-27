Sciuscià 70

Not Available

"Shoeshine 70" is a documentary directed by Mimmo Verdesca that celebrates an important anniversary. This years marks the 70th anniversary of the release of the film helmed by Vittorio De Sica "Shoeshine", a masterpiece of Neorealism, and the first Italian film ever to win an Oscar and the first recipient of a Nastro d'argento, a prizeigiven by Italian journalists. The film will revolve around the filming of that masterpiece in the 1946. Therefore it will be a report of those events but a film where memories will come to life thanks to the candid stories of the protagonists, that will take the spectator on an emotional and enticing journey.