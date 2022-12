Not Available

S*CKMYP drops the spectator in a world continuously bombarded with digital fragmentation bombs. People wander through a kaleidoscopic labyrinth of trembling bodies and mutating buildings until they are swallowed by a yawning void. (...) S*CKMYP is a pixel-soap: drama is generated by the morphing of the images and the attraction of pixels through image manipulation. I wanted to make a movie where the effect is the message, but without loosing emotions.