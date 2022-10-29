Scooby-Doo: 13 Spooky Tales Run for Your Rife

Not Available

In the all-new original 22 minute episode, Scooby-Doo! and the Spooky Scarecrow, Scooby-Doo and the rest of the ghost-busting gang visit a quiet farm town where everyone prepares for the annual Halloween harvest celebration. Of course, things are not as quiet as they seem, since the town's creepy cornfield is plagued by a scarecrow brought to life by a witch's curse! Will our always-hungry heroes, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy be able to stop gulping down goodies long enough to solve this mystery?