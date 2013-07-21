Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map

2013

Get ready to experience the world-famous Scooby-Doo! and Crew like never before in this all-new, original puppet movie! What begins as a routine night for the Gang - which includes the slobbering sleuth and Shaggy eating a triple-extra-large Scooby snack pizza - becomes a mad dash to find the frightening Phantom Parrot, who has a map to pirate Gnarlybeard's hidden treasure. Scooby sniffs out the map's clues, which lead him right to a spooky pirate ship. Ruh-roh! What will Gnarlybeard be willing to do to protect his booty? The whole family will love casting off on this mysterious, fun-filled voyage again and again.